

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A Peel Regional Police officer has been suspended with pay after being charged with assault and sexual assault.

According to investigators, the accused and the victim involved knew each other and therefore there is no risk to public safety.

No further information was provided on the alleged incident.

Police chief Jennifer Evans said the allegations of misconduct will be thoroughly investigated.

“This is a serious matter and will be thoroughly investigated,” she said. “I am committed to holding officers accountable for their actions to maintain the trust we have established with our community.”

In a news release issued on Thursday Peel police said the officer has been suspended with pay as per the current provisions of the Ontario police services act.

The officer has been serving for Peel Regional Police for two years assigned to general patrol.

Cnst. Prabhjot Singh has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of assault. However none of these charges have been proven in court.

It is not known when Singh is schedule to make a court appearance.