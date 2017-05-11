

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Peel Regional Police constable has been charged with dangerous driving after investigators say he struck a fellow officer with his cruiser last summer.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Special Investigations Unit said the incident occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 28, 2016.

According to investigators, Peel police were notified about a break and enter in progress and officers were dispatched to the call.

While police were on their way to the scene, the SIU said the officer driving the cruiser struck another officer who was directing traffic at the intersection of Mississauga and Barbertown roads.

The injured officer was rushed to hospital to receive treatment for what the SIU described as serious injuries.

The province’s police watchdog was called in to investigate the incident and on Thursday, the SIU announced that charges would be laid against Peel Regional Police Const. Thomas McLean.

McLean is facing one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on May 29.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.