Pickering man and woman charged in alleged fentanyl prescription fraud
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 2:36PM EST
PICKERING, Ont. -- Two people are facing charges after allegedly fraudulent prescriptions were used to obtain fentanyl from a pharmacy east of Toronto.
Durham regional police say a man went to a Pickering, Ont., pharmacy last Sunday with a prescription for 30 fentanyl patches, and paid for 10 patches.
The pharmacy alerted police and when the man returned a few days later for the remaining patches, he was arrested and charged.
While investigating the incident, officers learned that a woman had filled an allegedly fraudulent prescription for five fentanyl patches on Jan. 7, and returned for 10 patches a few days later.
She was arrested at her home and charged.
A 48-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman -- both of Pickering -- are charged with fraud under $5,000 and uttering a forged document.