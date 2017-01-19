

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Brampton man has been charged with fraud after police say he allegedly bilked a woman of $61,000 in cash and jewelry in a “spiritual scam.”

According to police, in July 2016, the woman was having a conversation with the accused and he informed her that he had won a lottery and had good luck because he was close to god.

Police allege that the man obtained a large amount of money from the victim and told her that he would bury the money in the ground, pray to remove “the evil spirits” and return the money to her after.

Investigators say the woman provided jewelry to the accused and contacted police after he did not return the money or jewelry.

Darshan Dhaliwal, a 40-year-old Brampton resident, has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and breaching a recognizance.

Police say they believe there may be more victims and urge anyone with information to contact police.