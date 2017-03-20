

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. -- Police have charged a 24-year-old man after he allegedly threatened to shoot people inside a mosque in London, Ont.

London police say they responded to a serious threat at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday at the London Muslim Mosque and directed those inside to lock the doors.

They say they immediately arrested a man without incident.

Police say they didn't find a gun and don't believe the threat was racially motivated.

Omid Ghaffouri, of London, has been charged with uttering threats, disturbing religious worship and failing to leave a premises when directed.