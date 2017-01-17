

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The driver of a vehicle police say failed to remain at the scene of a major collision north of the GTA last weekend has turned himself in, investigators confirm.

The crash occurred Saturday near Airport Road north of County Road 17 in Mulmur Township, located about an hour’s drive north of Brampton.

Police previously said a 2008 Toyota Camry and a 2014 Mitsubishi RVR collided near the intersection at around 6:40 p.m.

Four of the six people hospitalized following the crash suffered serious injuries.

Police later said that they believed a blue Volkswagen was also involved in the collision but did not remain at the scene.

On Tuesday, police confirmed that a 19-year-old driver of a 2005 blue Volkswagen Passat surrendered to Duferin OPP.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.