

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have charged one man and issued an arrest warrant for another after executing a search warrant at an address that was allegedly being used as a processing warehouse for edible cannabis products.

Police say that members of the 33 Division Street Violence Task Force executed a search warrant at the building in the McNicoll and Victoria Park avenues area on Wednesday.

As a result of the search warrant, police say that officers seized large quantities of marijuana and cannabis resin.

Police say that officers also stopped a vehicle in the Denison Street and Woodbine Avenue ara and located a large quantity of finished edible cannabis products.

Those products, police say, included canned soda drinks, cannabis-infused dried tea leafs and pure cannabis resin.

Jonathan Hlibka, 41, of Toronto, is charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II substance for trafficking and one count of unlawfully producing a schedule II substance.

Meanwhile, police have issued an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Jason Teed.

Teed is being sought on the same charges.