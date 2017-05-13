Police execute search warrant at edible cannabis product warehouse, one arrested
Some of the edible cannabis products seized by police in Scarborough last week are shown in this handout photo. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 13, 2017 11:30AM EDT
Police have charged one man and issued an arrest warrant for another after executing a search warrant at an address that was allegedly being used as a processing warehouse for edible cannabis products.
Police say that members of the 33 Division Street Violence Task Force executed a search warrant at the building in the McNicoll and Victoria Park avenues area on Wednesday.
As a result of the search warrant, police say that officers seized large quantities of marijuana and cannabis resin.
Police say that officers also stopped a vehicle in the Denison Street and Woodbine Avenue ara and located a large quantity of finished edible cannabis products.
Those products, police say, included canned soda drinks, cannabis-infused dried tea leafs and pure cannabis resin.
Jonathan Hlibka, 41, of Toronto, is charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II substance for trafficking and one count of unlawfully producing a schedule II substance.
Meanwhile, police have issued an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Jason Teed.
Teed is being sought on the same charges.