

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Homicide detectives have located the murder weapon and identified the vehicle used in the drive-by shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead last year, but admit they still cannot identify any of those responsible.

“So we don’t know who they are and that’s why I am hoping today’s (news conference) will assist,” Det. Leslie Dunkley told reporters on Thursday morning.

Abdullah Farah was walking in the area of Danforth Avenue and Rhodes Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on April 17, 2016, with two friends when the group was denied entry to a nearby shisha bar.

Dunkley would not comment on why the group was denied entry.

The group met with a fourth person when someone in a vehicle heading eastbound on Danforth and opened fire, striking Farah.

The suspects then sped north on Coxwell Avenue, running a red light in the process.

Dunkley said investigators have identified the vehicle as a four-door 2007 Pontiac G5 sedan. It has not yet been located. Police have also found the gun used in the killing, but Dunkley refused to describe it in any manner or say when or where it was found.

It has been examined by the Centre for Forensic Sciences.

The two people who were in the company of Farah at the time have not yet come forward to speak with investigators.

Police were called to the address of the bar three times, two times for a shooting and once for a stabbing.

Today, it no longer houses a bar. A daycare is now the main tenant of the unit.

“This shooting has nothing to do with previous shootings that occurred at the café,” Dunkley said.

While the police continue to believe Farah was targeted, he had no prior association with any gangs or other criminal organizations and was employed at the time of his killing.