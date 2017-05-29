

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have identified a man stabbed to death in Beaverton on Friday night as 21-year-old Cannington resident Joshua Elliot.

Officers in Durham Region were called to a disturbance in the downtown area of Beaverton at around 10:30 p.m. Friday and when they arrived on scene, they found a 21-year-old man, later identified as Elliot, collapsed on the ground.

He was rushed to hospital in Orillia but later died from his injuries.

Police confirmed Monday that Elliot died as a result of a stab wound.

A second male injured during the incident was also taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police have not yet released any information about possible suspects.

Durham Regional Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to contact Det. Dennis (ext. 5402) or Det. Mamers (ext. 5247) of the Major Crime- Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The fatal stabbing is the region’s sixth homicide of 2017.