One person is dead and another person has been injured following a collision in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police confirm.

Police say a car and a pickup truck collided near Hurontario Street and Ambassador Drive shortly before 7 a.m.

One male occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and the other occupant of the car was rushed to a trauma centre after being extricated from the vehicle.

The truck driver was also taken to hospital but the severity of his injuries is not clear.

The Major Collision Bureau is currently investigating and roads are closed in the area.