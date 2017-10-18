

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga on Tuesday morning has now been located, Peel police confirm.

The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. near Dixie and Rathburn roads.

Police said 36-year-old Clayton Barnard was crossing the street at a crosswalk near a commercial plaza in the area when he was struck by a dump truck.

The truck continued to head northbound along Dixie Road following the crash and Barnard was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday afternoon, police issued an appeal for information about the vehicle wanted in connection with the crash and on Wednesday morning, investigators confirmed that the dump truck had been located.

The vehicle, police say, is currently undergoing an examination.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle has also been identified but charges have not yet been laid.

“Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has dashboard video footage of the incident or who may have any other information that could assist investigators,” a news release issued by Peel Regional Police on Wednesday read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police service’s Major Collision Bureau.