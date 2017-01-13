

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a man showed up at a Brampton hospital with a gunshot wound early Friday morning.

Police say they were notified about the man’s injuries at around 2 a.m.

Officers then located a shooting scene in a parking lot near Islington Avenue and Satterly Road in the city’s Humber Summit neighbourhood.

Police say that they found shell casings in the area and multiple cars with bullet holes.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting and no information has been released about potential suspects.