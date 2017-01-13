Police locate shooting scene in North York after victim shows up at hospital
Police are shown at the scene of a shooting in a parking lot near Islington Avenue and Satterly Road on Friday morning. (Michael Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 5:32AM EST
Toronto police are investigating after a man showed up at a Brampton hospital with a gunshot wound early Friday morning.
Police say they were notified about the man’s injuries at around 2 a.m.
Officers then located a shooting scene in a parking lot near Islington Avenue and Satterly Road in the city’s Humber Summit neighbourhood.
Police say that they found shell casings in the area and multiple cars with bullet holes.
Police have not made any arrests in the shooting and no information has been released about potential suspects.