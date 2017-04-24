

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A vehicle wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that left two motorcyclists injured Sunday has been located by police.

At around 8:45 p.m., a southbound pickup truck was making a left turn onto Erskine Avenue from Yonge Street when it struck a northbound motorcycle.

A man and a woman who were on the motorcycle were rushed to hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.

The truck involved in the collision did not remain at the scene, police said Sunday.

On Monday morning, Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 that the pickup truck was located in the Hwy. 401 and Yonge Street area but the driver is still outstanding.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators.