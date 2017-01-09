

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police are looking to the public to try and find out more about a violent altercation in the city’s entertainment district over the Halloween weekend that left a young man with serious injuries he is still recovering from.

The incident happened in the area of Queen and Peter streets at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2016 when many people would have been leaving clubs, bars and parties.

According to police, a 24-year-old man from the U.S. was walking east on Queen Street with some friends when they were approached by a man in an “Angry Birds” costume.

When the young man commented on the costume, the costumed man suddenly turned around and started beating him.

The victim was knocked unconscious. While he was on the ground, the costumed man continued to punch and kick him, police said.

The young man was seriously injured and will require several months more to recover from the beating, police told CP24.

He has since returned to the U.S., where he is recovering.

Investigators were hoping to locate surveillance footage to help in the investigation, but none has been found so far.

Police say the incident happened in an area where there would have been many witnesses on the street and they are now hoping that someone will come forward with video or information that might assist in the investigation. They are also asking anyone who remembers seeing someone in an “Angry Birds” costume in the area to get in touch with investigators.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).