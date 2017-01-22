Police officer sustains minor injuries in Mississauga crash
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017
A police officer was treated on scene for minor injuries after colliding with an SUV in a Mississauga intersection on Sunday.
It happened near Dixie Road and South Gateway Road at around 10:25 a.m.
Police say that the emergency lights on the cruiser were not activated at the time of the crash.
An investigation is ongoing and it remains unclear whether any charges will be laid.