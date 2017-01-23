

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





Toronto police have released images of a man wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of three teenage girls last week.

According to investigators, a 17-year-old girl was in the Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue area when she was approached by a man who attempted to engage her in conversation shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday. The man then sexually assaulted the girl, police said.

Moments later, it is alleged that the same man approached two 16-year-old girls a short distance away.

Again, police said the man attempted to engage the girls in conversation and then sexually assaulted both of them as well.

The man was last seen walking east on Eglinton Avenue.

Police released images of a suspect wanted in connection with the investigation Monday night.

He is described as brown, 25 to 35 years old, five-foot-seven, with a medium build, dark hair and a partially closed left eyelid.

He was last seen wearing a dark, oversized, puffy, knee-length winter parka and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).