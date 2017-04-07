

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of two suspects who allegedly fired a gun into the air during an altercation on King Street West two weeks ago.

Police say that two 26-year-old men got into a minor physical altercation with the suspects near King Street West and Brant Street at around 2:20 a.m. on March 19.

During the course of that altercation, police allege that one of the suspects produced a canister of pepper spray and sprayed it at of the men while the other suspect produced a handgun and fired it into the air.

The suspects then fled the area.

The suspect with the firearm is described as 25 to 30 years old and five-foot-nine to five-foot-ten. He was last seen wearing a black coat.

The suspect with the pepper spray is described as 25 to 30 years old, five-foot-six to five-foot-seven and slightly overweight. He was last seen wearing a grey or black jacket.