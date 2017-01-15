

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police and volunteers continue to search for a 27-year-old Oshawa man who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

Police say that Cameron Bailie was last seen at his home on Jan. 10. Friends and colleagues have told police that is not characteristic for Bailie to go missing and they are concerned for his safety.

Dozens of officers and volunteers fanned out in the Lakeview Park area Sunday to search for the missing man.

“We’re checking the area based on any possible leads we have, which aren’t many, in order to locate this gentleman,” Const. Leigh Schutt told CP24 at the scene. “We’ve got our ground search team out. We’re also working with our volunteer partners to search the shoreline because it is within the search area.”

Bailie is described as a white male standing six feet tall with a medium build. He has blue eyes and short brown hair with a goatee.

Anyone with information about Bailie’s whereabouts is being is asked to call police. Within Durham Region, people can call 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1736.