

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect who is believed to be responsible for eight bank robberies over the last six weeks, including one where he mistakenly left his running shoes behind at the scene.

The robberies have taken place in the city’s west end between Aug. 10 and Sept. 19.

The surveillance camera images stem from a robbery at a bank branch near Rexdale Boulevard and Kipling Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 10.

In that robbery, police say the suspect approached a teller and handed them a “lengthy note” demanding cash.

The teller, in turn, provided the suspect with a quantity of cash.

Police say the suspect then fled the scene and ran into a waiting taxi but lost his black running shoes in the commotion. Those shoes were then recovered by police.

The suspect is described as being in his early 20s and between five-foot-two and five-foot-four.