

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Investigators are looking for witnesses after a shooting on a residential street in Brampton late Thursday night left a 33-year-old man dead.

The victim was in the drivers seat of an SUV on Desert Sand Drive, near Sandalwood Parkway and Bramalea Road around 10:30 p.m. when he was shot multiple times, Peel police say.

He was reportedly without vital signs when emergency crews arrived at the scene. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police say a dark-coloured suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area following the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting and residents to review their security camera footage to call the homicide and missing persons bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.