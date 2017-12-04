

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press





BEIJING -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau concluded talks with the Chinese premier in Beijing today but they were not able to announce the start of formal free trade talks.

Premier Li Keqiang lauded the "golden age" of relations with Canada and said China was amenable to continuing exploratory trade talks.

The two countries have spent months in exploratory talks that have taxed China's patience with Canada seeking to add provisions regarding the environment, human rights, labour and gender issues.

Li welcomed Trudeau at Beijing's opulent Great Hall of the People.

Trudeau said they had frank and direct conversations and that he looked forward to deepening economic relations with China.

Both leaders gave prepared remarks after their meeting, but the prime minister's office said the Chinese cancelled a planned press conference.