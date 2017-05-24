

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The proposed alignment of the relief subway line and a plan to phase out a tax rebate for the owners of vacant commercial buildings are both on the agenda today as city councils begins a three-day meeting.

At today’s meeting, which gets underway at 9:30 a.m., council will be asked to endorse the proposed alignment for the relief subway line along Carlaw Avenue and sign off on the next phase of planning and design work for the estimated $6.8 billion project.

As well, council will also vote on whether or not to authorize staff to proceed with the next phase of planning and design work for the extension of the Yonge subway line north to Richmond Hill.

Mayor Tory had previously said that he would consider halting that work until the province agrees to fund the relief subway line but last week he backed away from that threat, telling reporters that he would work alongside the mayors of Richmond Hill and Markham to make sure both the subway extension and the relief line get funded and built.

The province has provided $150 million for planning and design work on the downtown relief line but has not yet agreed to fund the construction of the project. Likewise, the province has provided funding for planning and design work on the Yonge subway extension but has not announced further funding for the project.

“What we really want to happen is to have these go ahead concurrently and know that they are going to be funded by all three levels of government,” Tory said last week. “That is the important point here and that is the point we are going to push forward on.”

Tax rebate for vacant commercial properties could be scrapped

In addition to the debate over the relief subway line and the extension of the Yonge subway line, council is also expected to consider the future of a tax rebate on vacate commercial properties that some have blamed for storefronts sitting unoccupied.

The motion that will be before council would authorize staff to ask the Province of Ontario to phase out the rebate over the next few years.

Under the plan, the rebate would be reduced from 30 per cent to 15 per cent for a period from July 1 of this year to June 30, 2018. The rebate would then be eliminated completely as of Canada Day, 2018.

According to a staff report, the city hands out about $23 million in tax rebates to the owners of vacant commercial and industrial buildings each year.