

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A busy downtown subway station will be closed all weekend as the TTC installs new Presto fare gates.

Queen Station was closed at 11 p.m. on Friday and will remain shuttered until 6 a.m. on Monday.

Typically, the TTC does not close stations for the installation of the new Presto fare gates but has decided to in this case because of the high level of traffic at Queen Station.

During the closures, trains will be passing through the station but not stopping.

“Because Queen Station is one of the TTC's busiest, with tighter fare lines, closing early and for the weekend is necessary to complete the necessary floor work that cannot be done when the station is open,” the TTC said in a press release.

The closure of Queen Station is not the only thing affecting TTC service this week.

There will also be no subway service between Sheppard West and St. George stations due to planned signal work.