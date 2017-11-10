

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 67-year-old retired York Regional Police officer has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving a child.

York Regional Police say that on Nov. 1, Donald Clark pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual interference regarding the assault of a young child that occurred in Oct. 2015.

Clark served in the York Regional Police Service from 1974 to 2006. Starting in 2007, Clark worked part time for the police service in fleet services. In light of the allegations coming to light, the Clark’s employment contract was terminated.

On Friday, Clark was formally sentenced to two years in prison.

“Our investigation and charges laid against Mr. Clark clearly demonstrate that there is no statute of limitations to sexual offences and that every person, regardless of their employment, shall be held accountable for their actions," Chief Eric Jolliffe said.

After his first arrest in 2015, three other victims came forward, alleging they were assaulted in the 1960s, 70s and 90s respectively.

Investigators say each victim was under the age of 16 at the time of the alleged offence. Those allegations have not been proven in court.