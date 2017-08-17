

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued a public safety alert after two armed suspects forced a man into a vehicle in Scarborough’s Dorset Park neighbourhood and then drove him to three different banks and demanded that he withdraw money.

Police say that a 63-year-old man was in the vicinity of Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue on Wednesday at around 11:30 a.m. when he was approached by the suspects.

It is alleged that the suspects, both armed with a handgun, proceeded to force the man into their car and then drove him to three separate banks, where they demanded that he withdraw money.

Police say the man did cooperate and handed over an unspecified quantity of cash.

The suspects were last seen in the Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road area.

The first suspect is described as white, clean-shaven, about 40 years old, five-foot-ten to five-foot-eleven and approximately 190 lbs. He was last seen wearing black pants, a light-colored button-up shirt and a grey fedora hat.

The second suspect is described as brown, clean-shaven, about 60 years old, five-foot-eleven to six-feet-tall and approximately 180 lbs with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light-coloured short-sleeved button-up shirt, light-green pants and black shoes.

Police say both suspects were last seen in a dark-coloured four-door sedan.