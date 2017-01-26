

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





Police are actively searching for a man who escaped from custody at a downtown Toronto hospital.

Thirty-nine-year-old Justin Yates is described as five-foot-nine, 200 pounds, with a beard and moustache, and numerous tattoos.

Yates escaped from custody at Toronto General Hospital, located at 200 Elizabeth St.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black track pants.

Yates is “known to be violent and dangerous,” police said in a tweet.

If spotted, he should not be approached, police cautioned.