Second suspect arrested after bank robbery in Clarington
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 7:59AM EST
A second suspect has been arrested following a bank robbery in Clarington last November, Durham Regional Police confirm.
On Nov. 7, 2016 shortly before 5 p.m., police say a male suspect walked into a CIBC bank on Main Street in Orono wearing a full-face motorcycle helmet . Police say the suspect told the teller he was armed with a weapon and demanded cash. He fled the bank with an undisclosed quantity of money and was seen driving away on a motorcycle.
No injuries were reported following the robbery.
Police say after an earlier arrest in the case, a second man who was allegedly involved in the robbery was also arrested on March 1.
Jason Johnston, a 44-year-old Orono resident, has been charged with one count of robbery.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigators with the Major Crime Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5359.