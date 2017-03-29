

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released security camera photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in the city’s east end.

On March 12 at around 3:40 p.m., a man walked into a bank near Danforth and Woodbine avenues.

The man, who was wearing large, dark sunglasses, waited in line and told the teller he wanted to open a bank account, police said.

According to investigators, the man then handed over a note written on the back of an ATM envelope, demanding money and threatening staff.

The teller gave the suspect cash and he quickly fled the scene.

The suspect is believed to be in his early 20s, 150 pounds and is approximately five-foot-eight with short hair.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).