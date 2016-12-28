

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A number of neighbouring homes were evacuated as crews battled a fire at a three-storey home near Stanley Park in the city’s west end on Wednesday morning.

The two-alarm fire at the Victorian-style home on Stafford Street near King Street began at around 11:15 a.m. and was knocked down about an hour later.

No injuries were reported as a result, though officials say that there is “significant damage” to the first and second floor of the home.

“It was a hidden fire in the walls and floors. We had to do quite a bit of cutting both interior and exterior, found most of the fire and then put it out,” Acting Platoon Chief Mike Swift told reporters on Wednesday. “That’s where we stand now.”

According to Swift, about 60 firefighters were dispatched to the scene to battle the blaze. Swift said that additional firefighters were also called in as a precaution but were not required.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Toronto fire previously said that it appeared as though the fire started in a kitchen at the rear of the residence.