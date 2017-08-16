

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim has been taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after a shooting took place at Sherway Gardens Plaza in broad daylight on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the shopping plaza’s parking lot at around 7 p.m. for reports of several gun shots heard in the area.

Police said they had located one male victim at the scene but did not specify his age.

As well, Toronto Paramedics said a second male victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries caused by shattered glass.

Both victims are believed to be in their 50’s.

Witnesses at the scene told CP24 on Wednesday night that the male victim was shot inside a maroon-coloured vehicle in the plaza’s parking lot.

“We were coming into the parking lot and we saw a van rush right by us and as soon as we pulled into this lot we saw a lot of police activity going on,” Ricardo Bocaegra said. “And there was a man being pulled out of a car.”

Furthermore, acting Duty Inspector Leah Gilfoy told reporters at the scene that the suspects approached the vehicle from behind before shooting at the victims.

“It’s very concerning,” she said.

Gilfoy said that this shooting is a public safety issue adding that two bullets hit a witness’ car in the parking lot during the incident.

“Gun violence is plaguing all of our society here and it’s very concerning.”

According to officials, a black SUV was seen fleeing the scene driving out of the mall’s parking lot after the shooting.

The vehicle was later located by police in Mississauga in the area of Hurontario Street and Queen Elizabeth Way, but the suspects involved are still at large.

After locating the suspect vehicle, police said it was stolen and burned.

As well, police said two men were seen in the suspect vehicle at the time of the shooting and confirmed that neither of them entered the mall before or after the shooting.

No suspect description was provided for either of the men as police say their faces were “concealed” at the time and they were both wearing all black.