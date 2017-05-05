

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a vehicle being pursued by police crashed into a tree in the city’s Weston neighbourhood, sending one person to hospital with serious injuries.

SIU Spokesperson Jason Gennaro says police were pursuing the vehicle on King Street near Jane Street and Maple Leaf Drive when it crashed into the tree on the front lawn of a home.

Gennaro said that the male driver of the vehicle then fled the scene.

A male passenger in the vehicle, meanwhile, remained on scene and was taken to hospital with leg injuries, Gennaro said.

The SIU has assigned five investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist to the case.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information about the incident to contact the Special Investigations Unit,” Gennaro said.

The driver who fled the scene remains outstanding.