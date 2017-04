Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





OPP officers are appealing to the owners of a small lamb they found near Highway 401 near the small town of Cambellville several weeks ago.

Did you lose your baby lamb? We found it on Hwy401 near Guelph Line.



Mary had a little lamb, little lamb.... pic.twitter.com/Dh3OEsRor4 — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) April 12, 2017

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the tiny ovine was found by police along the highway near Guelph Line, west of Milton.Schmidt said the lamb was put a in a police cruiser and taken to a local humane society.

Anyone wishing to claim the lost lamb should contact the OPP Highway Safety Division at 905-278-6131 or the Guelph Humane Society at 519-824-3091.