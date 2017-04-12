OPP officers are appealing to the owners of a small lamb they found near Highway 401 near the small town of Cambellville several weeks ago.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the tiny ovine was found by police along the highway near Guelph Line, west of Milton.Schmidt said the lamb was put a in a police cruiser and taken to a local humane society.

Anyone wishing to claim the lost lamb should contact the OPP Highway Safety Division at 905-278-6131 or the Guelph Humane Society at 519-824-3091.