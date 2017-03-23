St. Catharines man accused of killing stepson due in court for bail hearing
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 7:24AM EDT
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - A St. Catharines man accused of killing his seven-year-old stepson is due back court today for a bail hearing.
Justin Kuijer faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Nathan Dumas, as well as attempted murder in an attack on a bank employee.
The 43-year-old former roofing company owner was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Kenora, Ontario, after a four-day nationwide manhunt.
Kenora is about two-thousand kilometres away from St. Catharines, where police were called Friday morning after reports of an assault on an R-B-C employee.
Across town, a relative discovered Nathan critically injured in a home above the family's sandwich shop.
The boy was rushed to hospital with undisclosed injuries and died the next morning.
A funeral is planned for Friday in neighbouring Thorold, Ontario.