

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two victims have been taken to hospital after a stabbing broke out at the Taste of the Danforth on its opening night.

The incident took place in the area of Danforth and Logan avenues at around 9 p.m. on Friday night.

According to emergency officials, one male patient – believed to be a teenager – was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the arm.

Toronto paramedics said one other patient was also taken to hospital following the stabbing.

Both victims suffered very minor injuries, officials said.

Officials have not said if the victims were in attendance of the food festival.

No information about any possible suspects has been released.