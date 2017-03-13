

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A downtown street has been closed off after a Canada Post van apparently crashed into a building under construction.

The collision happened on St. David Street and Regent Park Boulevard at around 7:15 p.m.

Images from the scene showed the front of the truck lodged in the construction area, with its back wheels in the air.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they were not called to the scene and no injuries have been reported so far.

St. David Street has been closed between Sackville Street and Sumach Street as police investigate.