

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Union negotiators and the management of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario have reached a tentative deal to avoid a strike by workers.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union announced the deal at 12:30 a.m., half an hour past a midnight strike deadline that would have shuttered liquor stores in the province days ahead of the Canada Day long weekend.

Details of the tentative deal were not immediately available.

A conciliator involved in the talks had imposed a media blackout over the weekend.

The deal comes days after the LCBO extended hours and advised people to stock up on any liquor they might need in case of a possible strike.

The deal will now have to be ratified by the union membership before officially coming into effect.