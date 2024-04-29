One person critically injured after motorcycle, vehicle collide in Mississauga
One person was critically injured after a motorcycle and vehicle collided in Mississauga on Sunday. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Published Monday, April 29, 2024 5:52AM EDT
One person was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a collision in Mississauga on Sunday night, Peel Regional Police say.
It happened near Dundas Street and Fifth Line West at around 9:30 a.m.
Police say one person was transported to hospital with critical injuries but their current condition is not known.
The area was closed to traffic for several hours but has since reopened.