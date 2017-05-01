

The Canadian Press





WHITEHORSE - Dozens of aftershocks rattled parts of southern Yukon and northern British Columbia after a strong earthquake shook the area Monday morning.

Natural Resources Canada reported the first quake with a magnitude of 6.2 hit at 5:31 a.m. Pacific time.

It was centred in a remote area 77 kilometres northwest of Skagway, Alaska, and 127 kilometres southwest of Whitehorse.

The U.S. Geological Survey website showed that the shaker was followed by many more over the next 90 minutes, including aftershocks with magnitudes of 6.3 and 5.2.

Four hours after the quake, the geological survey had recorded more than 50 temblors, and aftershocks continued to shake the area.

The Yukon Government activated its Emergency Co-ordination Centre as the quakes continued.

“What I can tell you is that there have been no reports of damage or injury in Whitehorse,” said an official who answered the phone at the Yukon Emergency Measures Organization.

“We are continuing to assess our infrastructure. There are intermittent power failures within Whitehorse. Sir, I have got to go. There is another earthquake happening.”

Earthquakes over a magnitude of six can cause damage to buildings, even well-built ones.

Both the National Weather Service in the U.S. and Emergency Info B.C. said the quakes were not expected to trigger a tsunami.

Yukon Community Services Minister John Streiker said on Twitter that Yukon Energy was working with the power utility ATCO to restore power outages and to check dams and substations for damage.

“It was a pretty good shake,” said Jean, who works at Bernies Gas Station in Whitehorse. She would not give her last name.

“At first I thought my fridge was not starting properly. My poor old cats' got big eyes.

“My one employee just came in and said she had stuff coming off of her shelves. Our power was off.”

Dustin Davis felt the shaking in Carcross, Yukon, about 75 kilometres south of Whitehorse.

“Our house shook a bit but nothing is damaged,” he said.

“I haven't left my house, but most of the homes around here are maximum two storeys, and in Carcross there are no real tall structures and I think everything can handle a decent little shake.”