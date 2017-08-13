

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Subway service has resumed on Line 1 and Line 2 this afternoon after a man was reportedly threatening people at Bloor-Yonge Station.

Subway service was suspended on Line 1 from Union to Eglinton stations and on Line 2 from Broadview to St. George stations due to the police investigation but service resumed shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Investigators with Toronto police said they were called to the station after a suspect reportedly made threats to people at Bloor-Yonge Station.

The suspect has been described as a Caucasian male who was last seen wearing dark shorts, a shirt with rolled up sleeves, a baseball cap, glasses and a black backpack.

Police say anyone who spots the suspect should call 9-1-1 immediately and should not approach him.