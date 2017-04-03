

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police have released surveillance footage of a suspect and a suspect vehicle in connection with a deadly shooting outside a social club in Vaughan last week.

Dominic Triumbari, 55, was pronounced dead on scene after being shot multiple times in a parking lot on Regina Road, in the Highway 7 and Martin Grove Road area, at around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

Police have said the plaza is also home to a banquet hall that was hosting an event for wheelchair hockey players at the time of the shooting.

Surveillance footage released by police Monday shows a four-door, light-coloured Honda Civic driving through the parking lot in the front of the plaza and then around to the back of the plaza, parking between two dumpsters. The vehicle was being driven by an unknown person.

Police say they believe the shooter was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and waited in the Civic at the back of the plaza until leaving the vehicle just prior to the shooting.

Surveillance footage also shows a male suspect in dark-coloured clothing fleeing the scene.

Police believe the suspect fled to the waiting car, getting in on the passenger side before the driver took off after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the suspect, the suspect vehicle or the driver is being asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865.