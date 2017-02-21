

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a man, who allegedly followed a store clerk into a washroom in the city’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood and then sexually assaulted her,

Police say that the victim, a 32-year-old woman, was working in a retail store in the Lawrence Avenue and Allen Road area at around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 when she approached by a customer, who engaged her in conversation.

Police say that the woman then left the store and went to use a public washroom.

At that point, police allege that the customer followed her into the washroom and sexually assaulted her. The woman was then able to break free from the man and run to safety, police say.

The man is described as 20 to 25 years old, five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine with a medium build, short black hair, an unshaven face with a black moustache and dark-brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).