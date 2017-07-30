

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person is in custody after a man was injured in a shooting outside his home in North York on Saturday night.

The incident occurred near Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street at around 9 p.m.

Police say the male victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, sustained the gunshot wound and made his own way to hospital.

The victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

On Sunday morning, police confirmed one male suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting.