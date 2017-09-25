

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police are looking for a suspect after a 22-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in Oshawa Saturday.

The shooting happened in the area of Simcoe Street and Wellington Avenue at around 4:10 p.m. on Sept. 25.

According to police, the victim was riding a bicycle in the area when a suspect approached him and demanded his jewelry. When the victim refused, police say the suspect shot him and fled in a dark-coloured sedan.

Officers arrived to find a young man suffering from a gunshot wound. On Saturday, police described the victim as a teenager, but they said Monday he is in fact 22 years old.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and then transferred to a trauma centre in Toronto.