Suspect sought after man, 22, injured in Oshawa shooting
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this file photo.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, September 25, 2017 1:36PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 25, 2017 1:41PM EDT
Police are looking for a suspect after a 22-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in Oshawa Saturday.
The shooting happened in the area of Simcoe Street and Wellington Avenue at around 4:10 p.m. on Sept. 25.
According to police, the victim was riding a bicycle in the area when a suspect approached him and demanded his jewelry. When the victim refused, police say the suspect shot him and fled in a dark-coloured sedan.
Officers arrived to find a young man suffering from a gunshot wound. On Saturday, police described the victim as a teenager, but they said Monday he is in fact 22 years old.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and then transferred to a trauma centre in Toronto.