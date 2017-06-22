

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Security camera images have been released of a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in the lobby of a Sherbourne Street apartment building last weekend.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on June 18, police say a 22-year-old man was approached by a man in the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East.

After a verbal dispute, investigators say the 22-year-old followed the other man to a nearby apartment building.

A physical altercation ensued in the lobby of the building and the 22-year-old man was stabbed.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been described as 25 to 40 years old with a thin build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a baggy grey or black hooded sweatshirt with a white undershirt and dark calf-length shorts and blue Nike Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).