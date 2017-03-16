

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released images of the suspect and getaway vehicle involved in a double shooting that left a 28-year-old woman dead in Woodbridge on Tuesday afternoon.

York Regional Police say a suspect opened fire on a BMW X5 SUV in a parking lot outside of a commercial building on Caster Avenue, near Highway 7 and Weston Road, at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

When paramedics arrived on scene, a woman and a man were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The female victim, identified by police as 28-year-old Vaughan resident Mila Barberi, was unresponsive when she was rushed to hospital. Police confirmed Wednesday that she later died from her injuries.

The man, believed to be 40 years old and from Vaughan, was taken to hospital with minor injuries and discharged on Wednesday.

The suspect fled the scene in an older model Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, last seen heading westbound on Caster Avenue.

He is described as a male standing six-feet-two inches tall, weighing approximately 250 pounds. He was wearing dark coloured jacket and had a covering over his face.

Barberi was a veterinary assistant who colleagues said had a “vibrant and outgoing personality” and a “passion for animals.”

Investigators say they do not believe it was a random incident.

Anyone with information can contact York Regional Police's homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.