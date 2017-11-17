

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Three men are in custody and 32 vehicles or portions of vehicles have been recovered after police raided a chop shop in Toronto earlier this week.

York Regional police say that starting in Aug. 2017, they were alerted to a number of car thefts occurring in GO Transit and other commuter parking lots throughout the GTA.

The suspects were targeting Honda, Toyota and Acura vehicles.

Detectives discovered that the suspects were allegedly operating from an auto parts supply business located on Toryork Drive in Toronto.

Police allege the suspects were dismantling some stolen vehicles and selling their engines, windshields, doors to unwitting buyers.

Other stolen vehicles had their vehicle identification numbers (VIN) replaced and were put on sale.

A number of vehicles and parts were shipped overseas, police say.

On Tuesday, police executed a search of an auto shop at 175 Toryork Drive and one man was taken into custody.

Inside, officers found numerous engines, dismantled vehicles and assorted parts belonging to vehicles that were allegedly stolen.

Video provided by York Regional Police shows an officer using a saw to gain entry to the auto shop. Once inside, police can be seen surveying and handling the motors and other parts.

On Thursday, two other suspects were arrested.

Police say the total value of the parts and vehicles recovered is estimated at $700,000.

The three men, all from the GTA, face charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking in property obtained by crime.

Police say GO Transit special constables helped them in the investigation.