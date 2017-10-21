Suspicious death investigation underway after body pulled from ravine
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, October 21, 2017 9:38AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 21, 2017 9:39AM EDT
Police have launched a suspicious death investigation after a body was pulled from a ravine near Black Creek Trail.
The body was found shortly after 9 a.m.
Police say that they are treating the death as suspicious until they determine what happened.
Officers are currently investigating at the scene.