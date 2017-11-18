Sustained rains cause mishaps on Toronto roads
You'll want to keep your umbrella on hand over the weekend, with rain expected to continue on Sunday. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)
Police issued a general warning to drivers Saturday night, as sustained rains caused flooding on the Don Valley Parkway and a raft of collisions across the city.
Police said the rain caused poor visibility in certain areas, and as much as a foot of water collected on certain parts of the DVP.
Water pooled on the Parkway near Pottery Road, in both north and southbound lanes.
A car went into a cement wall near the Bayview/Bloor Street ramp. Occupants of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and the GTA ahead of heavy rainfall that could bring 20 to 40 millimetres to some areas by this evening.
Environment Canada says that a combined 20 to 40 millimetres may fall in some areas, with Toronto expected to get the bulk of that tonight (10 to 15 millimetres).
The special weather statement covers a wide swath of Southern Ontario, including the GTA.