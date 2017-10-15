Taliban denies rescued Canadian hostage's accusations of rape and murder
Joshua Boyle, left, gets a police escort after speaking to the media after arriving at the airport in Toronto on Friday, October 13, 2017. Boyle, His wife and and three children had been held hostage for five years by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network in Afghanistan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 15, 2017 10:42AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 15, 2017 10:57AM EDT
A spokesman for the Taliban claims a freed Canadian hostage's allegations that his wife was raped and his daughter killed by their abductors are "western propaganda".
Upon his return to Canada Friday, Joshua Boyle told reporters that during his five years in captivity, held by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network in Afghanistan, his wife's rape was assisted by the captain of the guard and supervised by the commandant of the network.
He said the Haqqani leadership authorized the murder of his daughter in retaliation for his refusal to accept an offer from the kidnappers, but didn't elaborate on the offer.
However, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has released a statement saying Coleman had a "natural miscarriage" after an illness.
Mujahid says Boyle and his wife Caitlan Coleman are now "in the hands of the enemy", and the statement Boyle gave was "force fed" to him.
Mujahid also says "from the time the couple were detained until their release" Boyle and Coleman were never separated because the kidnappers "did not want to incite any suspicion."
Boyle told The Canadian Press that conditions during the five-year ordeal changed over time as the family was shuffled among at least three prisons.
He described the first as "remarkably barbaric," the second as more comfortable and the third as a place of violence in which he and his wife were frequently separated and beaten.