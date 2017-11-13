

The Canadian Press





MILTON, Ont. - Police say a teacher at a Milton, Ont., public school is facing sex assault charges.

Halton regional police say the charges relate to several female students at Tiger Jeet Singh Public School.

Investigators allege the assaults occurred at the school.

Police say a 37-year-old Oakville, Ont., man was arrested last week and charged with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.